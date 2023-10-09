People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to learn lifesaving skills as part of a national campaign.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is backing Restart a Heart Day on 16th October.

The initiative encourages people to learn basic CPR skills, with the charity now encouraging schools, groups and business to sign up for free sessions to provide lifesaving knowledge.

The swift action of those with the knowledge to provide CPR can double the chances of survival for people like Glenn Richardson, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a visit to a Lichfield gym in June.

Staff carried out CPR and used a defibrillator before paramedics arrived – a move which helped him regain a pulse and avoid any neurological damage.

Richard Apps, critical care paramedic at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Approximately 30% of the 4,500 missions we attend each year are for out of hospital cardiac arrests. “Chest compressions are such a simple skill to learn and by taking part in our Mission Support skills sessions, you will be helping save lives in your local area by having the confidence to perform effective CPR.” Richard Apps

Organisations can register their interest in the charity’s Mission Support sessions by emailing [email protected].