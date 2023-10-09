People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to head out in the garden to help find lost and unknown apple varieties.

More than 2,700 known types exist across the UK, but now Allan Furber is trying to create a definitive collection of apple trees.

He said some varieties may not have been recorded before.

“In counties not known for commercial fruit production there were smaller orchards and farm orchards, very often growing local or unfamiliar varieties. “Some of these apple types are still available today, registered and recorded with the RHS and still available from specialist growers. But some have been lost, only known from names and descriptions in old catalogues. “Others will be unregistered or unrecorded and possibly still hanging on in remnants of old farm orchards and cottage gardens.” Allan Furber

Allan hopes to hear from residents who may have any older “heritage” apple trees growing in their gardens so he can identify them and make new grafted trees.

“You never know, we might find Staffordshire’s own unique apple variety.” Allan Furber

Anyone who thinks they may have an older apple tree can email Allan via [email protected].