The music of Rod Stewart will be celebrated in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

Some Guys Have All The Luck will be at the city theatre on Friday (13th October).

The show will see Paul Metcalfe perform as the singer as he takes the audience on a journey through six decades of hits.

A spokesperson said:

“Paul is breath-taking as Rod and captures all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer including the phenomenal vocals, infamous moves and swaggering showmanship that have made Rod one of the most successful artists of all time.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £30. For booking details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.