A set of autographs of The Beatles has fetched a fab four figure sum at auction.

The signatures of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr were collected on the day they received their MBE.

They were sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers where they eventually fetched £7,400 after a bidding battle.

The signatures had been collected in 1965 by George Goodman for his 12-year-old daughter Joy.

The new owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said it was the story behind the signatures which spurred him into bidding.

“It has been a lifetime’s ambition to have The Beatles’ autographs but I’d never seen the right set. “I’d never bid at auction before, saw the story about the autographs online by chance and it just all fell into place. “It was the story behind these autographs which did it, you can’t fault it. “Plus the signatures are so clear, they are all together on the same page and the provenance is unbelievable.”

Joy, now 70, said:

“I’m really pleased for the buyer – I wanted my autograph book to go to someone who would appreciate it and treasure it, so this is a perfect fit.”

The new owner added:

“I am so pleased to know that she is happy about the sale and that the signatures have indeed gone to a good home where they will remain intact inside the original autograph book.”