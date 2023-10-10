Chasetown have confirmed that they have had to push back the return to their home ground.

The Scholars had hoped to play their first fixture on the new artificial surface on 4th November.

But in a statement, the club’s directors confirmed the ground would not be ready in time for the Stalybridge Celtic game.

“Poor weather and additional work at The Scholars Ground means the first home game on the new pitch will not be on 4th November. “Our contractors are working flat our to get work completed ASAP and timings will largely be governed by weather conditions.”

Chasetown have been playing home fixtures at Boldmere St Michaels this season while the work is carried out on The Scholars Ground.