Lichfield’s MP says his heart goes out to the victims of attacks in Israel.

The weekend attacks by Hamas had left hundreds dead and numerous taken hostage after a raid by gunmen.

Michael Fabricant said:

“The surprise attack on Israel – a modern western democracy – will have upset many in the Lichfield constituency.

“Whatever the rights or wrongs of Israel-Palestinian conflict, there is no excuse for the gunning down of innocent youngsters at a rave in the desert near Gaza or gunmen going door to door and shooting innocent civilians in towns and villages in the south of Israel.

“The obscene scenes in Gaza with people spitting on the dead body of a partygoer or an elderly lady in her 80s being paraded in Gaza as a hostage will be sickening to right-minded people everywhere.

“Meanwhile, it will be innocent civilians in Gaza who want nothing to do with Hamas or their Iranian paymasters who will inevitably suffer as Israel attempts to eradicate this terror organisation.

“My heart goes out to all Israelis at this tragic time and I am pleased that our government and opposition are united in offering whatever support is needed by the authorities in Israel.

We should all be proud to say ‘I stand by Israel’.”

Michael Fabricant