A man and woman have been arrested after found heroin, crack cocaine and a suspected drug line phone inside a car when it was stopped in Lichfield.

The black Audi was originally spotted by police in Stafford yesterday afternoon (9th October).

One of those inside try to run away after spotting officers, but was detained and a phone he tried to throw away seized.

After the car drove away it was tracked to Lichfield where it was stopped on the A51.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We found cash, phones and 81 deals of crack cocaine and heroin. “A 34-year-old man from Birmingham and a 25-year-old woman from Solihull were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug. “They remain in custody while our investigation continues.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson