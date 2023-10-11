A Burntwood business has been digging in to help create a new sensory garden for charity.

Tara Group has partnered with Sense to create a new accessible space.

It follows support given to the charity over a number of years by the company’s late founder Noel Sweeney – work that has continued through the foundation launched in his name.

As a result, Sense has chosen to dedicate the garden at their outdoor space in Selly Oak, which features braille signage and audio description pillars, in his memory.

John Crabtree OBE, chair of Tara Group, said:

“It was an honour to join the team at the planting morning and get hands on with supporting the construction of the new sensory garden. “With other members of the Tara Group team, we helped prepare the garden for when it is handed back to the charity later this month. “It is great that the Tara Group is involved in something so worthwhile that will create a legacy in Noel’s memory and serve the Sense community.” John Crabtree OBE

For more information about The Noel Sweeney Foundation visit www.thenoelsweeneyfoundation.co.uk.