People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being offered free support to help them quit smoking.

Patches, gum and inhalators are being offered as part of the national Stoptober initiative this month.

Staffordshire County Council’s Everyone Health service offers 12 weeks of one-to-one telephone support or face-to-face sessions, which include help on managing craving and access to aids to help them quit for good.

Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, said:

“We know that giving up smoking isn’t easy but as Stoptober reminds us, good things happen as soon as you quit. “And, as well as the good things that happen to your health, it’s also good for your wallet. The average smoker spends over £4,000 a year on smoking. Imagine the fantastic holiday that would buy you. “We know from previous campaigns that people who give up for Stoptober, are five times more likely to quit for good, so it’s a great time to have a go. “I would definitely encourage anyone wanting to quit to contact Everyone Health Staffordshire, who have a proven track record in helping people. Last year, they helped almost 1,500 people to make a quit attempt.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

The annual Stoptober campaign has revealed that while smoking rates have declined across the country, up to five million people in England still light up – with smoking also remaining the single biggest cause of preventable illness and death.

Chris Speed, senior stop smoking practitioner at Everyone Health Staffordshire, said:

“Our service is designed to help people quit smoking for good, not just in the short term and is available to Staffordshire residents aged 18 and over. “We offer free, one-to-one telephone support and face-to-face appointments. Our practitioners have great tips on how to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms and advise on stop smoking aids. “All stop smoking aids that we provide are free of charge, so it’s a great opportunity to try and quit.” Chris Speed

For more details on the support available visit the Everyone Health website or call 0333 005 0095.