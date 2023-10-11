People can find out about local volunteering opportunities at an event in Burntwood next week.

The volunteers fair has been organised by Support Staffordshire and Burntwood Town Council.

The event, which takes place at Burntwood Leisure Centre from 1pm to 3.30pm on 17th October, will see 36 groups on hand to offer information about opportunities.

A spokesperson for Support Staffordshire said:

“The fair gives people the chance to find out more about volunteering.” Support Staffordshire spokesperson