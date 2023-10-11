Two Lichfield sisters have are celebrating after achieving success at the World Masters Track Cycling Championships.

Debbie Capewell and Julie Cooper joined competitors from more than 35 countries for the event in Manchester.

The duo enjoyed success in the Team Sprint event as part of a three-person team where they won gold and set a world best time.

The sisters also landed a handful of individual medals, including the sprint competition in their respective age groups.

Other results saw Debbie land a silver in the time trial and scratch race, while Julie took gold in the time trial.

The pair come from a family of cycling successes, with Julie’s son Dan having been on the British Cycling Academy, while Debbie was married to the late Nigel Capewell, who went to two Paralympic Games. Her daughter Sophie is also hoping to secure a place at the Olympics next year having won a silver medal at the World Championships this year.