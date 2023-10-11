The music of The Shadows will be celebrated in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.
The city theatre will welcome Into The Shadows on Friday (13th October) and Saturday.
A spokesperson said:
“We are proud to be returning to the Lichfield Garrick – it is definitely one of our favourite venues, as we always get such a fantastic reception there.
“In this year’s show we have introduced new and reintroduced some older favourites and a couple of surprises.
“The sets will also include, popular Cliff numbers, written and produced by The Shadows.
“Come along and relive and enjoy those wonderful musical memories.”
Tickets are £22. For booking details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.