The music of The Shadows will be celebrated in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

The city theatre will welcome Into The Shadows on Friday (13th October) and Saturday.

A spokesperson said:

“We are proud to be returning to the Lichfield Garrick – it is definitely one of our favourite venues, as we always get such a fantastic reception there. “In this year’s show we have introduced new and reintroduced some older favourites and a couple of surprises. “The sets will also include, popular Cliff numbers, written and produced by The Shadows. “Come along and relive and enjoy those wonderful musical memories.”

Tickets are £22. For booking details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.