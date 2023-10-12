Police say they are “becoming concerned” over the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old with links to the Burntwood area.

Reece was last seen in the Moxley area near Bilston on Saturday (7th October) and was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police say he has links to the Burntwood area and other locations in the West Midlands.

A spokesperson said:

“Reece is around 5ft 9ins tall, of a medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike t-shirt and black Nike tracksuit bottoms. “Anyone who may know where he is or those who may have seen him recently are urged to get in touch with us.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 771 of 10th October, or message via live chat at www.staffordshire.police.uk.