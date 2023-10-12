A popular festive light show is returning to Lichfield Cathedral this Christmas.

The historic building will be lit up by animation team Illuminos for an audiovisual display on the Bishop’s Palace and West Front.

This year’s theme will see the Christmas story told using the carol In The Bleak Midwinter as visitors meet a kind fox who gives gifts to other animals he meets on his journey to see the newborn baby Jesus.

Activities will continue inside the cathedral with the return of the Christmas Tree Festival.

Jan McFarlane, Interim Dean of Lichfield, said:

“When the team at Illuminos came to us with their concept for 2023 we were blown away – last year they delivered a West Front teaming with singing angels, and we didn’t know how they could top that. “In the Bleak Midwinter is such a recognised and well-loved carol, so with the haunting tune and beautiful lyrics as the backdrop, they will weave in the journey of a fox to the manger. “The fox represents the outsider, often greeted with suspicion but even so in this story the fox offers what he has to those animals he meets along the way. There is something profound in the Christ Child accepting the offerings of those who are treated with suspicion by others. “We loved this concept so much that we are going to base our Christmas Eve Crib Service on it. We invite everyone to come along, this has become somewhat of a tradition for many people from all over the region and if you haven’t been along yet, do come and join in.” Jan McFarlane

The Christmas Light Show runs from 5.30pm from 16th to 20th December and on 22nd December. Tickets are £10 for adults, £7.50 for children or £30 for a family ticket. Those aged under three are free. For booking details visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/lightshow.

The event has been sponsored by Richard Winterton Auctioneers for the third year. A spokesperson said:

“This stunning event has become a major festive spectacle in the city, attracting people locally and from across the region to come together and celebrate the joy of this special season. “We’re also pleased to once again be taking part in the Christmas Tree Festival inside the cathedral.” Richard Winterton Auctioneers spokesperson