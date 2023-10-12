The spooks will come out as the sun goes down at an event in Hints.

Pumpkin Fest by Night is being held at Manor Farm tomorrow (13th October) and Saturday.

The family-friendly event starts at 5pm and will feature a range of activities such as inflatables, Trick or Treat doors and spooky scarecrows.

There will also be treats and drinks on offer, including pumpkin soup, candy floss and bubble waffles.

For more details and to book tickets visit the website.

Further Pumpkin Fest by Night events are scheduled on:

20th October

21st October

27th October

28th October

29th October

30th October

31st October

Daytime Pumpkin Fest events are also scheduled over the coming weeks.