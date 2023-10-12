Retailers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded to make sure they are selling and storing fireworks safely.

Trading Standards officers from Staffordshire County Council have been working with businesses to ensure they are aware of the restrictions.

Companies storing and selling fireworks must have a licence and they can only be sold to those aged over 18.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We currently have over 80 sites licenced for explosives, which includes those storing and selling fireworks in Staffordshire, so it’s a big job for the team. “All premises have a pre-inspection visit to assess the suitability of the storage conditions before a licence is granted, and officers work closely with colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue service. “Unannounced spot check visits are then carried out during the fireworks selling period to make sure businesses are following the rules. “Keeping people safe is a priority for the team and whilst the vast majority of traders do follow the law, we do need to know about unregistered traders and those who are selling fireworks unlawfully, putting people’s safety at risk. “Fireworks can be lethal and I would encourage anyone with information about unauthorised sellers to get in touch with the team.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone with concerns about the sale of fireworks can contact Trading Standards confidential helpline on 01785 330356.