A Lichfield hair salon is preparing to celebrate its 40th birthday.

Joelles Hair on Bird Street will mark the milestone on 17th October.

Owner Dave Nolan, 65, will celebrate the anniversary with friends, family and clients.

Originally opened along with his friend, Black Sabbath tour manager Paul Clark, the name of the salon originated from a brand of Japanese scissors.

Dave had begun training when he was 18 as an apprentice after wanting to be a barber, but turned his attention to unisex hairdressing, working at salons in Lichfield, Burntwood and Sutton Coldfield before opening his own venture.

“I learnt so much at these salons and it was a great stepping stone for me before I took the plunge and opened the salon. “I was also doing a bit of work in my mum’s front room as I was training – I still cut her hair. She’s 82-years-old and lives in Erdington, and still travels to see me to do her hair, which is so special to me.” Dave Nolan

Dave, who was born in Lichfield, had been looking for somewhere to set up business on his own, and spotted that the unit on Bird Street was free, and so approached his bank manager, who was also a client, for a loan, to set up the salon from scratch.

“He agreed and soon after I was able to open – the rest, as they say, is history. “I haven’t looked back since and it’s been an incredible 40 years, filled with meeting lots of lovely people and doing their hair. They generally arrive at the salon, if they are new, as clients, then they become friends and leave as family. “We are all here to help each other and it’s got a great community feel to it. “It really has been an incredible four decades and I want to thank everyone for their support over the years.” Dave Nolan