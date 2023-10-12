Local heroes will be celebrated as a new awards programme reaches a crescendo.

The National Memorial Arboretum will be the venue for the inaugural Beacon Awards ceremony this evening (12th October).

Lichfield District Council says the event will “shine a light on the best businesses and most admired community heroes”.

Categories up for grabs include:

Customer Service

Start-up Business of the Year

Independent Business of the Year

Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year, Employer of the Year

Apprentice/Young Businessperson of the Year

Large and Small Businesses of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year

There are also Community Awards recognising selfless people who go the extra mile to support and inspire others.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“There are many great businesses and wonderful community heroes in Lichfield District. “These awards are an important opportunity to give some of them the recognition they so richly deserve. “It is set to be fantastic evening and we are very much looking forward to welcoming attendees to the National Memorial Arboretum.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson