A Shenstone garden centre is hoping to spread some festive cheer by donating real Christmas trees to local schools and nursery groups.

Dobbies has teamed up with Needlefresh for the initiative.

People are being asked to nominate educational settings for the Not Your Average Community campaign.

Chloe Bell, from Dobbies, said:

“Community is at the core of Christmas at Dobbies and we love sharing the festive joy with those around us. “We want to help create Christmas magic in local schools and nurseries in Shenstone and hope that through the tree donations with Needlefresh, kids can come together, decorate the tree and make memories.” Chloe Bell

People can nominate schools and nursery settings online until 25th October.

Needlefresh managing director, George Hood, said:

“Our sustainable Nordmann Fir Christmas trees make a wonderful centrepiece to festive celebrations as they are bushy and full, and good needle retention. “We are excited to see how local schools and nurseries bring this classic tree to life through their decorations and we are delighted to be partnering with Dobbies on delivering a magical moment for children.” George Hood