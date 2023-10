Lichfield Camera Club have started the new season with their latest contest.

External judge Mike Taylor scored the entries out of 20 – with four images bagging maximum marks.

Among the pictures submitted were landscapes, portraits and still life work.

Click below to see some of the photographs:

Bangkok Skyline by Ann Wright Castle Stalker by Andy Malbon How much fun are we having by Steve Stamford Flowering Rush by Madeleine Butler Rainbow Vases by Anne Anderson Three sheep, two trees, one foggy morning by Richard Plant Poppies by Sandra Morgan Nan’s Favourite by Peter Evans Xenia by Steve Clifford Whitby Abbey by Kevin Terry Piazza Armerina by Nigel Lord

Lichfield Camera Club meets at 7.45pm each Wednesday at Lichfield Methodist Centre on Backcester Lane.

For more information visit lichfieldcameraclub.org.