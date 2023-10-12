The Prime Minister says a Conservative by-election candidate is someone “who knows his community inside out”.

Rishi Sunak was speaking to the Local Democracy Reporter Service during a visit to the Tamworth constituency – which includes areas such as Fazeley, Stonnall and Shenstone – ahead of the by-election later this month.

The Conservatives will be represented on the ballot paper by Andrew Cooper.

The Prime Minister said the former soldier was an ideal choice to be the area’s new MP.

“With Andy you’ve got someone who is a thoroughly local candidate who knows his community inside out, has served his country around the world and has got a track record of public service and delivery for people. “His values are the values of the people in Tamworth and I look forward to working with him to deliver for everyone here and I’m confident we can do a good job for them.” Rishi Sunak

Mr Sunak also said that local communities would soon feel real benefits from the decision to axe the second phase of HS2.

“If you look at what’s going to happen here in the Midlands, not only is there going to be more money for road maintenance and potholes which, as Andy will tell you, when he’s out and about talking to people in this by-election it’s something they’re constantly raising with him. “People are actually going to see the benefits in weeks – bus fares were due to go up to £2.50. Now, as a result of this decision, we’ll be able to keep them at £2. Remember, buses are the most popular form of public transportation, millions of people rely on them, so I think it’s a better use of this cash to spend it on these types of projects. “It’s going to be very good for the people of the Midlands and good for the people in Tamworth. “The West Midlands and Birmingham are still going to get the benefits of phase one [of HS2] being completed.” Rishi Sunak

The full list of candidates for the Tamworth by-election on 19th October is:

Robert Bilcliff – UKIP

Andy Cooper – Conservatives

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Howling Laud Hope – The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Sue Howarth – Green Party

Peter Longman

Ashlea Simon – Britain First

Sunny Virk – Lib Dem