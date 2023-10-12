Students and staff at a Lichfield school have been recognised for efforts to embrace the local and global community.

SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School received the LiveSimply award from overseas development charity CAFOD.

It comes after a series of projects were introduced to demonstrate the importance of caring for people and the planet.

Initiatives have included litter picking, growing their own fruit and veg, reducing the number of car journeys on the school run and supporting charities such as CAFOD and the local food bank.

Claire Faulkner , head of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School, said:

“I am really proud of the way the children have thought carefully about how to care for the school and the wider community. “The children have really thought carefully about how to be more sustainable and cut down on waste. “It has been a pleasure to see their work and the marathon they walked across a whole term was amazing, raising over £650 for CAFOD.”

CAFOD’s LiveSimply assessor for Lichfield, Siobhan Farnell, said:

“Congratulations to the pupils and staff from SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary on achieving the LiveSimply Award.” Siobhan Farnell