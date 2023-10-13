Families are being invited to take part in a series of trails and activities at the National Memorial Arboretum during half term.

The events will give people of all ages the chance to explore the 150-acre site at Alrewas.

Among the activities on offer are:

Autumn activity trail from 10am to 5pm from 14th October to 5th November – £2.50

Autumn Crafts from 11am to 3pm from 30th October to 3rd November – free

Interactive storytelling from 11am to 3pm from 30th October to 3rd November – free

Stick Man activity trail – free

There are also two outdoor play areas on offer to keep children entertained.

Rachel Smith, the National Memorial Arboretum’s head of participation and learning, said:

“Autumn is always a beautiful time at the arboretum and there are many ways for families to enjoy and experience the changing of the seasons this October half term. “The free activities are a great way for visitors of all ages to explore the beautiful natural landscape of the Arboretum and learn about some of the inspirational stories behind the memorials.” Rachel Smith, National Memorial Arboretum

For more details visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.