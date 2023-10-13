The first ever winners of new community awards celebrating the best of Lichfield and Burntwood have been revealed.

The Beacon Awards were handed out at a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum last night (12th October).

Organised by Lichfield District Council, the event was compered by the Deputy Lieutenant of Staffordshire James Leavesley DL.

The winners and those highly commended and commended were:

Start Up Business of the Year – Winner: Lichfield PAT Testing. Highly Commended: Lichfield Maize Maze. Commended: JPF First Aid.

– Winner: Lichfield PAT Testing. Highly Commended: Lichfield Maize Maze. Commended: JPF First Aid. Independent Business of the Year – Winner: JCFX Media. Highly Commended: The Listening Centre. Commended: Brookfields Luxury Boarding and Canine Care Centre

– Winner: JCFX Media. Highly Commended: The Listening Centre. Commended: Brookfields Luxury Boarding and Canine Care Centre Customer Service Award – Winner: Friary Shoes. Highly Commended: The Hub at St Mary’s, The Listening Centre. Commended: Brookfields Luxury Boarding and Canine Care Centre.

– Winner: Friary Shoes. Highly Commended: The Hub at St Mary’s, The Listening Centre. Commended: Brookfields Luxury Boarding and Canine Care Centre. Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year – Winner: Lichfield Garrick. Highly Commended: Duke of York. Commended: Lichfield Maize Maze.

– Winner: Lichfield Garrick. Highly Commended: Duke of York. Commended: Lichfield Maize Maze. Apprentice/Young Businessperson of the Year – Winner: Sydney Tearle. Highly Commended: Alicia Cheeseman.

– Winner: Sydney Tearle. Highly Commended: Alicia Cheeseman. Employer of the Year – Winner: Zest Education. Highly Commended – Haywoods Contracts. Commended: Brookfields Luxury Boarding and Canine Care Centre

– Winner: Zest Education. Highly Commended – Haywoods Contracts. Commended: Brookfields Luxury Boarding and Canine Care Centre Small Business of the Year – Winner: The George Hotel. Highly Commended: The Hub at St Mary’s. Commended: Jukes Funeral Services.

– Winner: The George Hotel. Highly Commended: The Hub at St Mary’s. Commended: Jukes Funeral Services. Best Sustainable Business – Winner: Grace Cares. Highly Commended: Mercian Labels. Commended: Lichfield Maize Maze.

– Winner: Grace Cares. Highly Commended: Mercian Labels. Commended: Lichfield Maize Maze. Entrepreneur of the Year – Winner : Jukes Funeral Services. Highly Commended: Duke of York. Commended: Embrace Video.

– : Jukes Funeral Services. Highly Commended: Duke of York. Commended: Embrace Video. Lichfield Shining Light – Winner: Chase Terrace Academy. Highly Commended: Sharon McCormick. Commended: Janet Bamber

– Winner: Chase Terrace Academy. Highly Commended: Sharon McCormick. Commended: Janet Bamber Community Hero – Winner: Grace Cares. Highly Commended: Sharon McCormick

Charity or Social Enterprise of the Year : Winner: Liberty Jamboree. Highly Commended: Shenstone Library. Commended: Graces Cares

: Winner: Liberty Jamboree. Highly Commended: Shenstone Library. Commended: Graces Cares Large Business of the Year – Winner: Lichfield Garrick. Highly Commended: Davisons Law. Commended: Sure Store.

– Winner: Lichfield Garrick. Highly Commended: Davisons Law. Commended: Sure Store. Inspirational Impact Award – Winner: Tony Christie

Julie Poppleton, director of careers at Chase Terrace Academy, which won the Lichfield Shining Light award, said:

“We were unbelievably honoured to have been shortlisted for this award and to attend such a high-profile event. It was held in such a beautiful location with a euphoric atmosphere. “Winning the award, was a truly humbling and unforgettable experience and one which we are incredibly proud of.” Julie Poppleton

Anthony Greenidge, General Manager at The George Hotel, which won Small Business of the Year, said:

““Members of our team had a wonderful evening at the National Memorial Arboretum with The George being amongst several local businesses that also picked up awards, which shows the wealth of talent we have on our doorstep.” Anthony Greenidge