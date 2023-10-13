Chasetown will look to halt a four game winless run when they entertain Prescot Cables this weekend.

The Scholars have lost three and drawn one in their last four outings in all competitions leaving them ninth in the table after nine games.

Breaking their unwanted run tomorrow (14th October) will be a tough test as they host a Prescot Cables side who are second in the table with four points more than Chasetown.

The game will be played at Boldmere St Michaels due to ongoing work to install a new pitch and improve facilities at The Scholars Ground.

Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 under 16s. Kick-off is at 3pm.