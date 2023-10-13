Female firefighters are encouraging more local women to follow in their footsteps.

The plea comes after Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service launched a new recruitment campaign.

Figures show that women currently make up just 9.1% of the operational workforce, but the brigade is now seeking to encourage more to take up firefighting as a career.

Station Manager, Helen Chadwick who joined in 2002, said:

“I don’t think that it’s a career a lot of women consider – but I really think they should. “If you want to progress the opportunities are there. I’ve worked in various departments from training to consultation, so it’s not just about the traditional firefighting element of the role.” Helen Chadwick

Krissi Walchester, who joined in 2006, said:

“Being a firefighter wasn’t a career I set out to do but it was suggested to me, so I went for it and have never looked back. “It’s a role I thoroughly enjoy, knowing I’m making a difference. “Being a female firefighter shows other women that they can also carry out the role and helps us reflect the community that we serve. “As a mum to two young girls I’ve benefitted from an excellent maternity package. The shift system works well too because I work longer shifts over less days which helps with childcare.” Krissi Walchester

Applications are being accepted until 11.59pm on 15th October. More details are available on the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website.