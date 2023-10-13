Community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for money from a fund helping to tackle fuel poverty this winter.

The National Grid Community Matters Fund was set up to support those facing the worst of the cost of living crisis.

Grants of up to £10,000 are being given to organisations working to tackle fuel poverty in their communities by helping others save energy, keep their homes warm or access warm spaces.

Chris Hayton, director of corporate affairs at National Grid, said:

“Unfortunately, many families will be continuing to struggle with the costs of keeping their homes warm this coming winter. “Our fund will help to address fuel poverty and provide much needed support to those who need it most. It is open to all grassroots organisations in Lichfield District that are working hard to support the most vulnerable in our communities. “Projects that receive funding will provide a crucial lifeline by offering direct support and energy efficiency measures to help families and households stay warm this winter, contributing to the overall wellbeing and resilience of the communities and homes we serve. “Charities and community groups will also be given access to a wealth of invaluable resources, like free energy efficiency advice, so they can provide tailor-made, local support for the communities they work with.” Chris Hayton, National Grid

Registered charities, community groups and local authorities are all eligible to apply via www.nationalgrid.co.uk/community-matters-fund. The closing date is 27th October.