Lichfield City will look to close the gap on the Midland Football League Premier Division frontrunners when they welcome Bewdley Town this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men currently sit fourth in the table, six points behind leaders Studley.

Standing in their way tomorrow (14th October) will be a Bewdley side who have endured a difficult start to the campaign, sitting bottom of the league after collecting just four points from 11 games and conceding 40 goals on the way.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm.