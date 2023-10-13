The new boss of a Lichfield pub says he is looking forward to building on its strong reputation.

Tony Botteley has agreed a deal to take over The Whippet Inn on Tamworth Street.

He said he decided to buy the bar after opting for a career change following 38 years working in the financial services industry.

Tony said the death of his parents on the same day in 2021 had made him think about his future.

“I’ve been evaluating what I want out of life as I was so busy with work that I didn’t have the chance to grieve properly. “Having most recently worked for a specialist mortgage lender, with the turmoil on the markets last year I came to the conclusion that I didn’t want to do it anymore. “So I started looking around for self employment opportunities and saw The Whippet Inn was up for sale.” Tony Botteley

Tony has previously been a part-owner in a bar and restaurant and said he was looking forward to serving customers again.

“I always enjoyed the social side and while I could retire now, I want to keep active in body and mind and meet new interesting people. “The Whippet provides me with the opportunity to do this and to build on the strong reputation it enjoys. “In the near term I don’t expect to change much but into the new year, I want to look at the opening hours and see if more can be offered to the good folk of Lichfield.” Tony Botteley