Plans to expand a sports club in Lichfield to create additional facilities and become a new base for a local charity have been approved.

The work at Lichfield Sports Club off Eastern Avenue will see the current pavilion extended to provide changing rooms, a gym and new studio spaces.

The development will also create provision for the Liberty Jamboree charity which had been forced to leave its former base in Burntwood due to redevelopment.

A planning decision notice said:

“The charity have won significant funding to secure the extensions to the sports club and this is considered to be an appropriate base for their operations.” Planning decision notice

Liberty Jamboree, which supports those with disabilities and special education needs, said when they original application was made that they were “hugely excited” by the potential to create their new home.

“The new extension would expand the facilities and inclusive community sports offering for Lichfield as well as forming a new home for Liberty’s community provision.” Liberty Jamboree spokesperson

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.