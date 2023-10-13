Police say a teenage boy has been found after going missing over the weekend.
An appeal was put out yesterday after it was revealed that the 15-year-old had links to the Burntwood area.
Staffordshire Police have now confirmed he has been found.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
Police say a teenage boy has been found after going missing over the weekend.
An appeal was put out yesterday after it was revealed that the 15-year-old had links to the Burntwood area.
Staffordshire Police have now confirmed he has been found.