Saxophonist Liam Brennan will bring his new project Abacus to Lichfield next week.

He will be joined at the Cathedral Hotel by James Romaine, James Borland, Simeon May, Kai Chareunsy and Josh Vadiveloo for the concert on Wednesday (18th October).

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Formed in 2022, the project aims to combine concepts from both the jazz small group tradition as well as the big band lineage. “It features some of the most exciting improvisors from Birmingham and London.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £15. For booking details visit the Lichfield Arts website.