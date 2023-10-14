It was a case of too little too late for Chasetown as they were beaten by Prescot Cables.

The Scholars made a positive start with loanee Marvellous Onabirekhanlen – who was a constant thorn in the visiting defence – forcing a low save from Mitchell Allen.

Home keeper James Wren was shown yellow for a foul way outside the area as the visitors from Merseyside began to take control.

Prescot took the lead on the half-hour mark when Jack Goodwin’s shot went in off the left hand post.

The Scholars’ leading scorer Jack Langston had an effort deflected wide of the post just after the goal.

Cables extended their lead on 48 minutes when Wren failed to hold onto a free kick and James Foley reacted the quickest.

Onabirekhanlen forced a fingertip save from Allen as the hosts tried to claw their way back into the game.

Left back Jordan Evans handed Chasetown a lifeline with a 25 yard free kick that struck the inside of the post and beat Allen.

In stoppage time, skipper Danny O’Callaghan drew Allen into a save to prevent Chasetown salvaging a point.