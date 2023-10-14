Dan Smith was the hero as he struck an incredible double hat-trick in Lichfield City’s 7-1 win over Bewdley Town.

The visitors, who sit bottom of the table, were always likely to be in for a long afternoon and so it proved as the City star was ruthless in front of goal.

Smith got the ball rolling in the first minute of the game as he opened the scoring – before adding a second with just ten minutes played.

Bewdley’s afternoon got even worse as Smith completed the first of what would be two hat-tricks after just 23 minutes.

The game was over by half-time as City’s prolific star added his fourth of the afternoon.

The second period saw a different name on the scoresheet as Leighton McMenemey netted two minutes after the restart.

Smith made it five on 53 minutes before adding his sixth with an hour on the clock.

There were to be no more goals for City, but Bewdley did get a consolation to show for their efforts as Aston Amies made it 7-1.