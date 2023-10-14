A dedication ceremony is to be held for a new memorial remembering members of the Armed Forces who have lost their lives to mesothelioma.

The aggressive form of cancer occurs in the thin layer of tissue that covers many internal organs and can often be caused by exposure to asbestos.

The service at the National Memorial Arboretum will be held at 2.30pm on Monday (16th October).

A spokesperson said:

“This new memorial will honour those who have served in the Armed Forces and have lost their battle against mesothelioma. “The memorial concept depicts building blocks of life, engraved with information about mesothelioma, asbestos and our Armed Forces.”

For more details, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.