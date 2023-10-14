Members of Lichfield District Council are set to formalise the decision to ditch the draft Local Plan at a meeting next week.

The local authority is considering going back to the drawing board on the future of housing across the area.

Speaking in August, Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for the Local Plan, said:

“It is clear to me that our proposed new Local Plan is not suitable, and I’d like to see a new approach to housing that suits our local communities. “We want to explore the idea of a new settlement in the district, as opposed to the current approach that is suffocating local communities with a disproportionate amount of housebuilding without sufficient infrastructure.” Cllr Alex Farrell

A report to a meeting of Lichfield District Council next week has now recommended officers are given instruction to “take all necessary steps” to withdraw the 2040 Local Plan.

It added that the local elections had also made the views of residents clear.

“Undoubtedly, the impact of the current spatial strategy, and reliance on urban expansions and use of the green belt, was an issue raised by residents with candidates of all political affiliations – and none – in the run up to the election held in May 2023. “Since then, the new cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan has indicated publicly a desire on the part of the council to explore a different spatial approach to that set out in the submitted Local Plan, in respect of the use of significant urban extensions and the use of green belt land to meet the needs of the district and neighbouring authorities. “Given that clear intent, it is highly likely the council would not now adopt the current submitted plan on completion of its examination. The appropriate course of action is therefore to withdraw the existing plan from examination and begin preparation of a new local plan for Lichfield District. “It is important any decision to withdraw the Local Plan 2040 from examination – and possibly to commence the preparation of a new one – is informed, with all the implications, issues and risks understood and accepted by members making that decision. The decision whether or not to withdraw a Local Plan is one which must be made by full council.” Report to Lichfield District Council’s meeting

The meeting will take place on Tuesday (17th October).