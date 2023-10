Lichfield return to action this weekend with a trip to Wolverhampton.

The Myrtle Greens currently sit top of the table after five wins in their first five outings.

This afternoon (14th October) sees them take on a Wolverhampton side who lie one place off the bottom after collecting just three points so far.

Kick-off at Castlecroft is at 3pm.

Other fixtures today include Lichfield 3rds who welcome Barton-under-Needwood.