Older people across Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to share their experiences of ageing for a new exhibition.

The Living Legacies initiative will aim to feature stories through video and audio ahead of a pop-up showcase at libraries across Staffordshire later this year.

The exhibition will also point visitors to useful community resources for older residents.

The project aims to promote the positive contributions made by older residents and challenge the negative stigma around ageing, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers are now calling on community groups and individuals to share their stories.

Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care said:

“Through Living Legacies, we aim to spotlight the many wonderful stories that often go untold. These are the stories of our older residents who, despite the challenges, continue to inspire, engage, and enrich our communities. “The exhibition offers a window into the resilience, purpose, and passion that characterises Staffordshire’s ageing population. “It’s a celebration of the spirit of our senior citizens, who remain active, engaged, and pivotal to their communities.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about sharing their positive ageing stories online.