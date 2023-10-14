Police are appealing for information after pigs were stolen from a field near Lichfield.

Officers say they were taken from Packington between 6pm on 10th October and 6.30am the following morning.

A Staffordshire Police Spokesperson said:

“It is believed the offenders have possibly come through the Hopwas Woods towards the Whittington Firing Range then driven up the track up to the fields. “This is the second recent report where we have also had similar activity on Jerry’s Lane. “As a result officers will be providing more patrols in the area.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 230 of 11th October.