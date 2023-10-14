The Prime Minister has told Lichfield commuters future transport plans will see a “turn up and go” style service operating on the Cross City Line.

Rishi Sunak made his comments in a letter to MP Michael Fabricant following the decision to scrap Phase 2 of HS2.

He told the Lichfield MP that funding would now be allocated to other local transport schemes to boost connectivity for local residents.

They include enhancements to deliver more trains to and from Birmingham.

The Prime Minister said:

“Under previous HS2 plans, Lichfield would have lost its fast conventional service to London currently provided by Avanti. We will maintain most, though not all, services on the conventional fast line, including to Lichfield. “Lichfield Trent Valley and Lichfield City stations are major beneficiaries of the Midlands Rail Hub, a new £1.75billion investment to greatly increase capacity through central Birmingham and create a South-East style network across much of the Midlands. “Services on the Cross City Line to New Street will be increased by 50% to a Tube-style turn up and go frequency. “Staffordshire gains a share of the new £2.2billion Midlands Local Integrated Transport Settlement, an entirely new fund for councils outside the combined authority areas – smaller cities, counties, towns and countryside – to invest in local transport.” Rishi Sunak

Mr Sunak confirmed that while the northern leg of HS2 would be axed, work would continue on developing the junction between the high speed rail line and the existing West Coast Main Line at Handsacre.

“Safeguarding and blight will be lifted on the route around the Ridwares, Kings Bromley, Blithbury, Abbots Bromley, Stockwell Heath and elsewhere. “Work on the Phase 1 route will continue. There will need to be more work than currently planned at the junction at Handsacre to accommodate more trains.” Rishi Sunak

“A huge sigh of relief”

Lichfield’s MP said that while he welcomed the improvements to existing transport infrastructure, he did have concerns around the impact of work to complete the HS2 route in the district.

“This is good news for the constituency, though I will find out how the increased work around the Handsacre junction will affect – if at all – people living in the area. “Meanwhile, everyone north of the Handsacre junction can release a huge sigh of relief. “I understand there are discussions about an HS2 station in Lichfield district which, eventually, will provide an ultra-fast service to London – possibly under an hour. This will provide a real benefit to the economy of Lichfield which has only suffered so far as a consequence of HS2. “Of course, all that is in the future. In a couple of weeks, I shall be having a meeting with the managing director of Avanti to discuss improved fast services from Lichfield to London and the north. “And a tube style hop-on and hop-off service to Birmingham New Street and beyond will be a real boon to the area – provided there are no leaves on the line.” Michael Fabricant