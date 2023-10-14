A Midlands band will celebrate 50 years in the music business when they perform at the Lichfield Garrick.

Quill will be joined by Bev Bevan for the show on 25th October.

A spokesperson said:

“It will be a fantastic trip down memory lane for all the fans Quill have built up over the years – and for anyone who enjoys classic songs played and performed by great musicians. “Get ready for a fabulous night of music featuring the legendary Bev Bevan. “During the show, Quill will pay homage to Bev’s illustrious career, giving their sound to memorable tunes such as Blackberry Way, Flowers in The Rain, Telephone Line and Don’t Bring Me Down.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £24. For booking details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.