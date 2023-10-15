An alternative take on HG Wells’ War of the Worlds is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Lamphouse will present War of the Worlds (on a budget) at the city theatre on 21st October.

A spokesperson said:

“The showfeatures one actor, a loop pedal, lots of cardboard, many many hats and at least two absolutely terrifying – definitely not made out of paper – tripod puppets. “Can our hero outrun the aliens, play 25 characters, unwind himself from the microphone cable, stop for a tea break and save the day before it’s too late? “Featuring a full soundtrack of brand new music, and paying homage to HG Wells’ story with a few extra silly additions, War of the Worlds (on a budget) is the musical comedy action adventure we didn’t know we needed.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.