Gritters have been out across Staffordshire for final testing before the winter season.

Crews were put through their paces this weekend ahead of operations beginning later this month.

Staffordshire County Council has 37 gritting vehicles and snowploughs available to keep roads clear this winter, with 20,000 tonnes of salt stockpiled for when the temperatures plummet.

Cabinet member for highways and transport, Cllr David Williams, said:

“Our fleet of gritters have been put to the test as they gear up to the winter period and now, they are prepared to deal with any and all weather conditions. “From now until March, we will be monitoring temperatures and road conditions every day and send out crews when bad weather hits. “Staffordshire’s drivers can be assured that our capable highways crews will be working around the clock to keep our roads safe “On typical winter days, all major routes will be gritted. In heavy rain or snow, the less major routes will be covered too.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council