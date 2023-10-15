Local jobseekers are being invited to find out more about potential openings at an event in the city centre.

The jobs fair is being organised by Lichfield Job Centre and Lichfield District Council and will see a range of employers in attendance.

They include Epwin Group, Bluebird Care, Aspire People, Staffordshire County Council, Avon, QTT, South Staffordshire Police, RS22, Tesco Distribution Centre, Bright Horizons, Central England Co-op, NHS, Lichfield Chamber of Commerce and Logistic Security.

The event takes place at Lichfield Guildhall from 10am to midday on Tuesday (17th October).

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“Jobs fairs are an effective way of bringing employers and prospective employees together. “Next Tuesday at the Guildhall professionals will be available to offer advice and information about current vacancies within their organisations. “If you are looking for a new job in the area please do come along.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson