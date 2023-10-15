A new campaign is being launched to encourage local people to stay fit and healthy.

The Better Health Staffordshire initiative is aiming to help motivate residents to achieve a healthy weight through staying active and dietary improvements.

A free weight management programme is being offered to those aged over 18 with a body mass index of over 30 or over 27.5 if they have a long-term medical condition or are from certain ethnic backgrounds.

Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health and care, said:

“Excess weight and its related health issues are a growing concern. “I believe by working together, these free services will not only help you lose weight, but boost your confidence, improve your overall health, and increase your quality of life.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

The sessions include 45 minutes of light exercise and healthy eating advice, to help people create long-term healthy habits.

The campaign also offers self-help tools to encourage participants to make small changes to live healthier lifestyles.

For more details on the programme visit the Everyone Health website.