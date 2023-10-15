A new play area has been opened at a housing development in Fradley.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes installed the new facility as part of the Fradley Manor and Anson Gardens developments off Hay End Lane.

Local children will now be able to use thew slides wings and climbing frame.

Steve Barton, senior sales manager at David Wilson Homes, said:

“We have a number of young residents at Anson Gardens who will be eager to enjoy the new play area and we’re delighted to have delivered this brand new facility.” Steve Barton, David Wilson Homes