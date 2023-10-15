Plans to create a new 66-bed care home in Lichfield have been approved.

LNT Care Developments aim to build the three-storey facility for older people on Scotch Orchard.

The land had previously been home to a residential care site for people with learning disabilities and a day nursery.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed care home would be a purpose-built three-storey 66-bedroom residential care facility for older people with associated access, parking and landscaping.

“The scheme is developed to enable the operational care home to provide two types of care – general and dementia care.

“LNT are a renowned care home developer that provide a high-quality, caring environment designed to provide an excellent quality of life.

“All the care homes are developed fit-for purpose and future proofed for the wellbeing of residents.”

Planning statement