People are being asked to take part in a consultation over the future priorities of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Until 26th November, residents will be asked for their views to help contribute to the service’s Safety Plan which will detail the approach taken to reduce risk, keep firefighters safe and protect local communities.

The consultation will be on a refreshed version of the current document which will be extended until the end of 2024 as part of proposals to align the process with the Staffordshire Commissioner elections due next year.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said:

"The feedback which will be gathered through this consultation period will be pivotal in the future service we can deliver to communities across the county. "We are keen to listen to local people about their concerns, better understand their priorities and implement measures to make sure we service their needs as effectively as we can. "We have a proven track record of transformation, commitment and innovation and we will continue in our quest of making Staffordshire the safest place to be."

People can view the Safety Plan and complete the survey online. Hard copies can also be requested by calling 0300 330 1000.