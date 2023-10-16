The daughter of a man who was cared for by a Whittington charity in the final months of his life has urged people to remember their loved ones as part of fundraising campaign.

St Giles Hospice’s Light up a Life initiative sees families come together for remembrance events.

This year will be the first where Michelle Berry has taken part following the death of her father David earlier this year.

He was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2022 and was cared for by St Giles Hospice from February until April this year.

Michelle said:

“The care Dad received from everyone at the hospice was just phenomenal. “The team went above and beyond for our family and supported my dad to be able to attend my wedding day, just weeks before he died.” Michelle Berry

People take part in Light up a Life by dedicating a light in memory of their loved one on the charity’s trees, writing a message for the Book of Memories and joining St Giles at one of their special services.

“I could never repay the debt of gratitude I owe to St Giles – and that’s why I’ll always support Light up a Life. “It’s a wonderful way to raise vital funds, whilst remembering the special person that you’ve lost.” Michelle Berry

The services will take place at locations including St Giles Hospice in Whittington and Lichfield Cathedral.

A virtual service will also be held for those unable to attend in person.

Sam Storey, from St Giles Hospice, said:

“Our Light up a Life services give families like Michelle’s the opportunity to come together to celebrate the lives of their loved ones, while supporting the work of the hospice. “We’re delighted that Light up a Life means so much to people in our local community.” Sam Storey

Everyone who dedicates a light will receive a keepsake Light up a Life card to display at Christmas time, featuring their dedication along with a bookmark with a poem of remembrance.

The name of loved ones and personal messages will be included in the Book of Memories, which will be available to view online and at all of the Light up a Life services.

Dedications can be made at www.stgileshospice.com/lightupalife before 10th November. Any dedications made after this date will still appear on the virtual tree, but not in the Book of Memories.