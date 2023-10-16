Drivers are being warned of more disruption as roadworks return to a major Lichfield junction.

Lanes will be closed at Trent Valley island to allow Openreach to carry out work.

As a result, traffic restrictions will be in place today (16th October) and tomorrow.

It is the latest disruption at the island which has seen gas works and streetlight replacement in recent weeks.

Last month, Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for transport at Staffordshire County Council, responded to frustration from drivers and Streethay residents – who can only access homes and businesses via Trent Valley due to the A38 slip road closure because of HS2 – said efforts were being made to minimise disruption at Trent Valley island.

“Our highways teams work carefully to coordinate works on the roads to help minimise costs, disruption and inconvenience to both residents and motorists.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

There could be further disruption on Wednesday for drivers, with the county council also scheduled to be carrying out streetlight replacement on Eastern Avenue near to Trent Valley island.